The Winnipeg Police Service used a Taser to arrest a naked woman armed with a hatchet who had broken into a suite – and were forced to arrest a man who tried to obstruct officers.

Police said around 3:35 p.m. Aug. 30 officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue.

It was reported that a woman, who was not wearing clothes, broke into a suite and was refusing to leave. Police said she armed herself with a hatchet and swung it at a resident but missed, and was pushed into a vestibule area and started to damage the residence.

Once on scene, police said an agitated man repeatedly approached and yelled at the officers. The man continued to approach the officers, despite being asked to leave several times. After the man became more hostile, police were forced to focus their attention on him. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Around 4:20 p.m. police used a Taser to take the woman, who was armed and barricaded, into custody. It was later discovered she had also broken into a second suite in the same building.

Gwen Erika Chartrand, 29, from Winnipeg has been charged with two counts of break and enter, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Craig Koch, 30, from Winnipeg has been charged with obstructing a peace officer and causing a disturbance.

Both suspects were detained in custody.