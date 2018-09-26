

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have issued a warning after two women encountered a suspicious male on the Harte Trail in the city’s Charleswood area.

Police said they got a report of an incident on Sept. 10 at about 6:25 p.m., when a woman was walking her dog on the trail and a man appeared from a side trail police said led to Pepperloaf Crescent. He approached the woman, police said, made an inappropriate comment and tried to hug her.

Officers said he left after that, but soon afterward another woman road past the area on a bike and told the woman she had seen the same man exposing himself.

The suspect is described as being dark skinned, around 70 years old, six feet tall, with a slim build and long, tapered grey beard. Police said he was wearing an orange turban and a grey sweat suit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service public information office at 204-986-3061 or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.