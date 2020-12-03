WINNIPEG -- An investigation looking into a man dying while in Winnipeg police custody has wrapped up, with the police watchdog concluding there was no wrongdoing by officers.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) was first called in to investigate after the incident, which happened on April 16, 2019.

The IIU said Winnipeg police arrested a 56-year-old man around 7:15 p.m. on Main Street. The man was arrested for two allegations of assault.

Officers took the man to the North District station and he was put in a holding cell while officers processed him on the charges.

The IIU said officers went into the holding cell at around 10:15 p.m. and they found the man unresponsive.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The IIU was required to call in a civilian monitor for the investigation because it involved a death.

Investigators interviewed six members of the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service and also went over reports, photos, call logs, as well as the autopsy, pathology, and toxicology reports.

The IIU said, "The civilian director did not find sufficient, or any, evidence to support a conclusion that any of the police officers’ actions, or inactions, did anything to transgress the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law in the circumstances of this case."

With that conclusion, the IIU said the investigation is closed.