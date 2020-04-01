WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating following the death of a 31-year-old man in Oxford House, Man.

According to a news release from the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), RCMP responded to a disturbance call on March 26 and arrested an intoxicated man. Just before 10 a.m., he was put into a cell at the RCMP detachment.

The IIU said at 5:48 p.m. officers went into the cell and found him unresponsive. He was then taken to the nurses station.

On March 30 the RCMP was notified the man had been taken to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg. He died on March 28.

In accordance to section 66(4) of the Police Services Act, the IIU has assumed responsibility for the investigation, and because there was a death a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

The IIU has also asked any witnesses who have any information or video footage call 1-844-667-6060.