WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating after a man was injured while being arrested by Winnipeg police.

The Winnipeg Police Service told the IIU about the incident on May 28, saying at around 9:12 p.m. on May 27, officers were called to the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

Police said officers were responding to a call of an assault on a woman, and they located a suspect near the scene.

Police said a man, 23, was being uncooperative and force was used to arrest him.

During the arrest, the man was injured and taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where it was determined he had a fractured elbow.

The IIU said this is a serious injury and it must investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information or video footage that could help the investigation is being asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said no other details will be provided at this time.