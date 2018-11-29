

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an allegation that an officer pointed a firearm at a female youth in December 2015.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit, the Altona Police Service was notified in November 2018 that an officer allegedly pointed a gun at the girl, who was being transported from Altona, Man., to Winnipeg.

Police immediately contacted the IIU about the allegation and gathered further information. The watchdog received formal notification about the incident on Nov. 26.

Although no one was hurt during the alleged incident, the IIU decided it was in the public interest to investigate.

No further details will be given at this time.