

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into an allegation of domestic assault against a Thompson RCMP officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit said on Jan. 6 a complaint was filed with the RCMP regarding an alleged domestic assault by an off-duty police officer on Jan. 5. The complaint came from a third party, said the IIU.

The RCMP told the police watchdog, who then took over the investigation.

The IIU said no one was seriously hurt during the incident, but its civilian director decided an investigation was in the public interest.

The investigation continues and no other details are currently available.