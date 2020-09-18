WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating after Brandon police used a less-lethal firearm on a 40-year-old man several years ago.

In February of 2017, Brandon Police Service reported an incident to the IIU after a "high-risk barricaded situation."

According to the IIU, officers tried to get the man to surrender but were unsuccessful. Brandon police officers then used a less-lethal firearm to subdue and arrest the male.

At the time, officers said the man had no injuries, as defined by the Police Services Act, meaning the IIU had no reason to investigate.

On September 10, 2020, Brandon Police Service notified the IIU that it found new information that indicates the man had sustained physical injuries because of the less-lethal firearm during the 2017 incident.

The IIU is now conducting a mandatory investigation into the matter. The IIU said the investigation is ongoing.