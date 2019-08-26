

CTV News Winnipeg





The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and the Main Street Project re-opened a pop-up toilet Monday at the corner of Henry Avenue and Main Street.

The project started last year and moved to different sites. Over 2000 people used the toilets last year.

The Downtown BIZ said this year the toilet will stay in the same spot, adjacent to Thunderbird House and the Salvation Army Booth Centre.

The toilet is expected to be open for the next 6-7 weeks, weather depending. It will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, and will have a staffed kiosk to service users as needed.

The staff will also distribute condoms and needles to users at the site.