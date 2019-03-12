Featured
Portable heater cause of McPhillips house fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding the public to be safe with space heaters after battling a house fire in the 700 block of McPhillips Street early Tuesday morning. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:56AM CST
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding the public to be safe with space heaters after battling a house fire in the 700 block of McPhillips Street early Tuesday morning.
Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by the unsafe use of a portable space heater.
Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. where they found the residents had left the house and were safe.
Firefighters contained the fire to one area and the residents were able to return for the night.
When using a space heater, WFPS recommends the following safety tips:
- Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory,
- Keep the heater at least one metre away from anything that can burn,
- Buy a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection,
- Keep the heater on a solid, flat surface;
- Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off in case it falls over,
- Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic and make sure it doesn’t block an exit,
- Keep children away from space heaters,
- Always plug the heater directly into a wall outlet, don’t use an extension cord;
- The heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.