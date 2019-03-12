

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding the public to be safe with space heaters after battling a house fire in the 700 block of McPhillips Street early Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by the unsafe use of a portable space heater.

Crews were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. where they found the residents had left the house and were safe.

Firefighters contained the fire to one area and the residents were able to return for the night.

When using a space heater, WFPS recommends the following safety tips: