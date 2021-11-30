Portage la Prairie RCMP investigating stabbing

PORTAGE la PRAIRIE, Man. -

RCMP in Portage la Prairie are investigating after a man was stabbed in a possibly random incident.

Officers were informed about a man attending Portage District General Hospital suffering from a stab wound at approximately 7:15 a.m. The victim, a 33-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition.

According to RCMP, the victim said he was stabbed while walking behind a business on Saskatchewan Avenue East.

“The suspect was not known to the victim and no physical description was obtained,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.