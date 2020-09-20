WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials are advising of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Winnipeg gym.

According to the province, the exposure happened at Planet Fitness on Leila Avenue September 15 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The province has not released any other information like if the exposure was from an asymptomatic person.

Earlier Saturday, four other exposures were announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin, including one on Winnipeg Transit.

READ MORE: 29 new COVID-19 cases announced in Manitoba Sunday, 23 in Winnipeg