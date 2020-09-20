WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced there are 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since early March now sits at 1,586. A case previously reported on September 19 was removed from the case totals.

The five-day test positivity rate now sits at 1.9 per cent.

The new cases announced Sunday are in the following regions:

two cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

one case in the Southern Health-Santé Sud;

23 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

There are 354 active cases in the province and 1,216 people have recovered.

Eleven people are in hospital due to the virus, three of which are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 16.

On Saturday, 1,216 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 164,177 since early February.

The province's daily COVID-19 bulletin cited a "concerning increase in the number of cases in Winnipeg." The Winnipeg Health Region currently has 275 active cases.

In the bulletin, the province announced four possible COVID-19 exposures:

Café La Scala at 725 Corydon Avenue, Winnipeg: Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Saturday Sept. 12 from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The Local Public Eatery at 274 Garry Street, Winnipeg: Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12.

XXI Lounge at 1011 Pembina Hwy., Winnipeg: Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday Sept. 12 from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday Sept. 13 from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The City of Winnipeg also announced a possible exposure on Winnipeg Transit.

