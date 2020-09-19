WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg high school has sent a letter home to parents after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Gordon Bell High School sent the letter after someone attended school with the virus on September 17.

The province said the exposure is assessed to be low risk based on the public health investigation.

No close contacts have been identified and no one is required to self-isolate right now.

Public health officials said the virus was not acquired at school.

According to the province, the school is working closely with public health officials and following their recommendations. The school has closed off areas used by the infected person and will not use them until after cleaning and disinfection.

The exposure comes as a different Winnipeg school sent home almost 250 students to learn remotely this week.

So far, there have been 12 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba schools.