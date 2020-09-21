WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg hookah lounge that was fined more than $15,000 for failing to comply with health orders is now the site of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

On Monday, chief provincial health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said there was a possible exposure to the virus at 7 Arabian Dreams, located at 775 Corydon Ave. on Friday, Sept 18, from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday, Sept 20, from 12:45 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The lounge has been handed six tickets since August first, each worth $2,542, for failing to comply with public health orders banning the use of hookahs.

Roussin said said further enforcement is "always on the table."

7 Arabian Dreams owner Amanjot Singh Bajwa previously told CTV News if the hookah lounge doesn't offer hookah, then his business drops by 80 per cent.

Bajwa told CTV News on Sept 16 that he is not allowing hookah in the lounge, but said if the restrictions stay in place, his businesses will be forced to close.

CTV News has reached out to 7 Arabian Dreams for further comment.

-with files from CTV's Jon Hendricks