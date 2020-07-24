WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are warning the public about potential COVID-19 exposure.

In a news release Friday afternoon, health officials said a person visited the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre while they were symptomatic on July 17, 18, and 19.

Officials said the individual visited the gaming centre at different times during the day and evening on those dates and that the case is not a resident of the Dakota Tipi First Nation.

Officials also added that it isn't believed that the person visited any other places while in the community.

People who health officials consider close contacts will be contacted and advised to self-isolate.

Officials are also advising people who were at the gaming centre on the listed days to monitor for symptoms and if they develop they should self-isolate.

Dakota Tipi First Nation is roughly 91 kilometres west of Winnipeg.