WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning the public about possible exposure to a COVID-19 variant in Winnipeg.

The possible exposure is connected to the B.1.1.7 variant which was first found in the United Kingdom and the incidents happened at several places between March 5 and 6.

The incidents happened on March 5 at the Silver Heights Restaurant at 2169 Portage Ave. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., March 6 at the Chicken Chef Restaurant at Unicity Mall, 3770 Portage Ave. between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and earlier on the same day at the Garden City Hairstylists at the Garden City Shopping Centre at #143-2305 McPhillips St. between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

If anyone visited these locations in the same timeframe, they are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if any symptoms develop.

No new cases of any COVID variants were identified as of Thursday.

The province also announced three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 911.

The deaths include two women in the Winnipeg area – one in her 60s and one in her 90s who was linked to the outbreak at the Actionmarguerite St. Boniface.

The other death was a man in his 70s from the Northern Health Region.

The province added 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; however, three previously announced cases were removed due to a data error.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.7 per cent in Manitoba and 2.7 per cent in Winnipeg. There have been 32,509 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 50 are from the Northern Health Region, 31 are from Winnipeg, seven were identified in the Southern Health Region, two in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and one in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

Manitoba has 1,204 active cases of COVID and 30,394 people have recovered.

There are 54 people in hospital who have active COVID-19, including eight people in intensive care. Another 102 people are no longer infectious but still require care, 14 of those people are in ICU.

On Wednesday, 2,116 tests were completed, bringing the total to 544,042 since February 2020.