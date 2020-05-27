WINNIPEG -- The province announced the implementation of Phase Two of its reopening plan on Wednesday, which is set to take effect on June 1.

As part of Phase Two, the province said post-secondary institutions will be allowed to provide teaching for students where learning requires hands-on experience.

"Examples may include, but are not limited to, laboratories, studios, trades instructions and practicums," the province said.

Facilities will also be allowed to reopen to staff and students for specific programs, like senior undergraduate and graduate-level courses.

However, the province adds that health measures must be in place and there can be no more than 25 people per class and physical distancing must be followed.

RED RIVER COLLEGE

In a statement to CTV News, Red River College said the announcement means the school can move forward with getting students caught-up and that planning is already underway.

"Today’s direction from the province will better inform our blueprint for re-entry, which is currently in development. The blueprint will focus on essential training that can be resumed, while ensuring that we do so in a safe way to support our staff, faculty and students. It’s important to note that during this phase our support services will continue to be delivered online and the decision to introduce those services on-campus will be part of a broader re-entry strategy," the statement said.

The college said more details on what training activities will resume and when will be announced in the next few weeks.

It also said the majority of programs will continue online in the fall.

UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG

The University of Winnipeg provided a statement to CTV News saying staff have been staying connected with students through "alternate modes, for the safety and health of all."

"We have been and continue to take provincial health advice into account. Our efforts are now focused on developing a comprehensive plan for the fall term that will ensure safety — along with a high quality educational experience for students — considering our program and course offerings, campus, student, and faculty needs," the statement says.

BRANDON UNIVERSITY

A spokesperson for Brandon University also issued a statement to CTV News saying:

"We take all of the provincial health guidance under consideration, but it won’t affect our course delivery for spring and summer, which will continue to be delivered remotely as planned. We’re still exploring various scenarios for the fall term," the spokesperson said.

CTV News has also reached out to the University of Manitoba for comment.

WORKING WITH POST-SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Premier Brian Pallister said that with the ongoing pandemic, it is providing the perfect opportunity for the government to partner and better work with universities.

"There's a real opportunity here for better partnering to develop programming that is not necessarily more job-focused, but is relevant to the needs of the economy within Manitoba," said Pallister.

He added, what he has heard, is the goal is to share information effectively.

"So, economic advantages can be achieved by pursuing training when it's needed. For example, we need more nurses right now and we don't need as many more teachers, yet, our institutions are moving slowly in a manner that means we have to adjust. This is an opportunity for us to learn how to adjust more readily to the needs that exist and that are real to help our young people find work in our province.