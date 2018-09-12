The City of Winnipeg estimates pot legalization will cost taxpayers $1.76 million dollars.

A new report says the majority of the costs are related to policing at around $1.2 million.

To date the province has not said if it will share cannabis related revenue with municipalities.

The report says if the province does not pass down marijuana revenue, the city could explore a couple options.

It says a business licence fee and increased business tax rates for pot retailers could be established.

CTV News has reached out to the province for comment.