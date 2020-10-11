WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is warning of possible COVID-19 exposures on a number of Winnipeg Transit routes on Friday, Oct. 9.

The city said a passenger was on route 66 from Portage Avenue at St. Charles Street from about 6:20 to 6:47 a.m. They then got on route 78 from Cambridge Street at Mathers Avenue to Waverley Street at McGillivray Boulevard between 6:54 and 7 a.m.

Later that same day, the city said a passenger was on route 78 from Waverley at McGillivray to Polo Park from 4:25 to 4:50 p.m., and then got on route 22 from Polo Park to Portage at St. Charles from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit is in the process of identifying and notifying operators who were driving the routes at those times. The city said appropriate follow-up measures are being taken.