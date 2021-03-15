WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba said a potential exposure to a COVID-19 variant of concern may have occurred on a Winnipeg transit bus almost two weeks ago.

According to information on the province’s website, exposure to a variant of concern may have occurred on March 4 and 5 on Winnipeg Transit Route #16.

The time of the potential exposure was between 11:09 a.m. and 12 p.m., from Osborne St. and River Ave. to Manitoba Ave. and Ellington St. It’s the third potential exposure to a variant of concern on a Winnipeg Transit Bus. Previous exposures occurred on Transit Routes 77 and 17 in February.

The potential exposures on Transit Route 77 occurred:

February 18, 24, and 25 at 12:30 p.m. from Jefferson and Sheppard arriving at the Bus Plaza at Garden City Shopping Center;

February 18, 19, 24, and 25, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. from the Bus Plaza at Garden City Shopping Centre arriving at Jefferson and Sheppard; and

February 19, at 2:30 p.m. from Jefferson and Sheppard arriving at the Bus Plaza at Garden City Shopping Center.

The potential exposures on Transit Route 17 occurred:

February 20, at 9:52 a.m. from Jefferson and Sheppard arriving at the Bus Plaza at Garden City Shopping Center; and

February 20 at 6 p.m. from the Bus Plaza at Garden City Shopping Centre arriving at Jefferson and Sheppard;

People who were at the exposure sites need to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop, the province said

Last week, the province announced three potential exposures to variants of concern at three businesses. The potential exposures occurred March 5 at the Silver Heights Restaurant at 2169 Portage Ave. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., March 6 at the Chicken Chef Restaurant at 3770 Portage Ave. between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and earlier on the same day at the Garden City Hairstylists at the Garden City Shopping Centre at #143-2305 McPhillips St. between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

As of March 15, the province has reported 41 total COVID-19 variants of concern in Manitoba.