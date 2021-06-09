WINNIPEG -- Red River College said it will be closing its Notre Dame Campus on Wednesday due to a power outage.

The college said the power outage is the result of a pole that was damaged Wednesday morning, which is affecting multiple businesses and residences in the area.

“Hydro has advised the College that it will need an extended period of time to resolve the issue,” the college said in a statement.

All other RRC campuses remain open, and regular operations at the Notre Dame campus are expected to resume Thursday.

The college said it will share updates on its evening programs on its website, social media pages and through email.

In a tweet, Manitoba Hydro said the outage was the result of a pole being knocked down by a vehicle at 5:20 a.m., and it initially impacted 1,600 customers.

#mboutage Staff are replacing a pole that was knocked down by a vehicle at 5:20 a.m. Power has now been restored to the majority of the 1,600 customers who were off. We're still working on a fix for the remaining customers. pic.twitter.com/2fWxa3Gn6G — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 9, 2021

Manitoba Hydro is expecting the repairs to be completed by 5 p.m.