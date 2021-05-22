WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister is calling on the United States government to provide millions of unused vaccines to Canada.

Manitoba's premier said the current border closure should not prevent vaccines from being sent north.

He said premiers and governors have been working to send vaccines to Canada but the White House and President Joe Biden are standing in the way and preventing that from happening.

Pallister added trucks with freezers are ready to head to the United States and pick up vaccines and they would be ready to go in Manitobans arms by Sunday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.