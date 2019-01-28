There's never a good time for your furnace to fail. But Rob Johnson from Reliable Heating & Air Conditioning says as temperatures drop, calls for service rise.

"Your furnace is running more often, so there's more of a chance for it to break," said Johnson. "So the service calls do increase."

With Winnipeg under yet another extreme cold warning and prolonged cold conditions in the forecast, Johnson has advice for homeowners.

If it does suddenly stop working, he suggests checking the filter. If it's filthy, replacing it could be an easy fix.

Johnson says you can also check to see if the exhaust and air intake is clogged with snow or ice.

"If it gets plugged, a sensor inside will shut off the furnace for your safety."

But there are also many more complicated problems. That's why many in the industry suggest an annual check-up for your furnace. "There's less chance of something going wrong if you maintain any equipment," said Johnson.

CAA Manitoba also has preventative advice for your car in the cold.

"Plugging it in with a block heater helps keep the important components of your engine warm," said Erika Miller. "So it reduces the wear and tear on your vehicle when you start your car up."

Still, CAA Manitoba expects it will receive many calls for service as temperatures plunge in the days to come.

Calls for frozen pipes spike

According to a new report, in the week leading up to Jan. 25, the number of frozen internal plumbing incidents almost tripled, jumping from 57 to 174. "Anytime we get a call we have to respond, triage the situation, and determine whether or not its internal freezing or its freezing underground," said Tim Shanks, water service manager for the City of Winnipeg.

If the frozen pipes are found to be on the homeowner's property, it's their responsibility to have them thawed.

If it's on city property, city crews will do the work. And those city crews will be outside working to make repairs any time of day, and in any weather.

The city says there isn't any specific temperature where it will simply call it a day. However, in extreme cold workers do have to take extra breaks to warm up.