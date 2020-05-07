WINNIPEG -- Updates on how prescriptions are filled in Manitoba are set to come on Friday.

Premier Brian Pallister told reporters on Thursday, Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be making an announcement on current prescription limits in the province.

When Manitoba enacted its state of emergency in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, those who needed prescriptions filled were limited to a one-month supply every time they refilled.

Pallister said the initial restrictions were put in place due to concerns about an impact to the supply chain from supplier countries, such as China and India.

“That was the rationale for the limits,” he said. “I think some of those concerns, on some drugs, have been addressed, and I know the minister will have a detailed answer on that for you tomorrow.”

Some who have had prescriptions filled since the limits came into effect have said the dispensing fees on the drugs have been impacting them financially.

Dispensing fees are issued every time a prescription is filled, and can be as high as $30, depending on the drug.

Pallister said this week the province was working on a plan to waive dispensing fees for prescriptions. The province of Nova Scotia is currently waiving dispensing fees on prescriptions during the pandemic.