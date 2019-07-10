

CTV News Winnipeg





The average selling price of a two-storey home in Winnipeg increased by 8.3 per cent compared with the same time last year, while the price of condos dropped slightly, according to data from a Royal LePage survey of house prices across Canada.

In the second quarter of 2019, the average cost of a two-storey home in Winnipeg was $337,579, compared with $324,827 the previous quarter and $311,819 in the second quarter of 2018.

The average price of a detached bungalow stayed flat, at $286,305 compared to $285,486 in quarter two of last year.

The average condo sold for $237,416 in quarter two of 2019, down 2.1 per cent from the same time last year when the price was $242,590.

Prices in Winnipeg remain far below the national average.

Royal LePage said the national average price for a two-storey home in the second quarter sat at $727,165.

It also said one out of five homes is selling over asking price, and millennials are especially active in the first-time homebuyer market.