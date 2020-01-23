WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s Public Utilities Board announced Wednesday that primary gas rates will decrease as of Feb. 1, 2020, after it approved Centra Gas Manitoba Inc.’s application.

According to a news release, rates will go from $0.0910/m3 to $0.0863/m3, a change expected to save a typical residential customer $10 a year.

Any customers who have a fixed-term, fixed-price contract with Centra or a private broker won’t be affected.

Primary gas rates will be reviewed again on May 1, 2020.

More information can be found online.