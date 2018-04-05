Some in the restaurant industry are welcoming a proposed bill that if passed, would stop employers from mandating workers wear high heels.

Bill 219, the Workplace Safety and Health Amendment Act, says an employer must not require a worker to wear footwear that "is not of a design, construction and material appropriate to the protection required for the worker's work or does not allow the worker to safely perform their work."

NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine introduced the private member’s bill, and referred to mandatory heels as discrimination in the workplace.

“We don’t ask men doing the same exact duties and same exact job to wear heels themselves,” said Fontaine.

“More importantly, I think that one of the pieces is that it intrinsically sexualizes woman in the workplace.”

While Fontaine said she wasn’t currently proposing a set penalty for employers who didn’t comply, she said she thought public education would be key if the bill was passed.

Manitoba Status of Women Minister Rochelle Squires said there were “unanswered questions” about how the bill would be implemented and who it would impact, but said she supported the idea.

“If this bill would help advance equality for women in the workplace, and help women have workplaces that are free of harassment, and are free to pursue their careers at liberty, then we would be in favour of it,” said Squires.

Meanwhile for co-owners of Winnipeg restaurant La Roca Kristi Kuryk and Darci Everett, the bill is a step in the right direction.

The duo also acts as co-managers of the downtown establishment, and told CTV News they’ve learned from personal experience that heels aren’t comfortable to run around in.

“When you’re working in this kind of environment, flats is probably the way to go,” said Kuryk.

Everett agreed with her co-manager and explained that a lot of their day-to-day operations see them working on the restaurant floor.

“You want something that grips the floors, because we are often moving around at a very fast speed, trying to get around each other,” said Everett.

The appreciation of comfortable shoes also extends to their staff; Everett said workers usually leave the high heels at home.

The only dress code requirement is that shoes are black and have closed toes.

“They’re on their feet for a long period of time, and we just want them to be as comfortable and feel as safe as they can in their work environment,” said Everett.

Everett and Kuryk also stressed that it they worked to build an environment where employees wanted to return to work, instead of going home with “aching feet”.

According to podiatrist Dr. Paz Fernando, aching feet can easily go hand in hand with wearing high heels.

“It makes the foot less stable. The rear foot in that position is the least stable position for the foot and so it causes splaying of the forefoot,” said Fernando.

“Bunions are made worse, hammertoes are made worse, pinched nerves in the ball of the foot, ingrown toenails.”

Along with long term health effects, Fernando also said there could be immediately health and safety concerns.

“If you’ve got anything in your hands, it means you’re much less stable, particularly in a stiletto heel,” said Fernando.

If Manitoba moved forward with a ban on mandatory high heels, it wouldn't be the first prohibition in Canada.

Last year, British Columbia made the change following a private member's bill from Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, and similar legislation was introduced by an Ontario MPP last fall.

With files from Jeff Keele