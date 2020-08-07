WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

Roussin said this brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 491 since early March.

Of the new cases, 10 are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, five are in the Winnipeg Health Region, and two are from the Southern Health Region.

Roussin said the current test positivity rate is 1.10 per cent.

There are currently nine people in hospital, including three in intensive.

The province has 132 active cases and 351 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at eight.

On Thursday, 1,452 tests were performed, bringing the total to 96,999 since early February.

Roussin also mentioned there was potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Tim Hortons in Brandon along the Trans Canada Highway on Aug. 1.

Tim Hortons confirmed with CTV News on Thursday that an employee tested posted for the virus.

Roussin is advising that people who went to the restaurant on that day should self-monitor and if symptoms develop they should be tested.

Health officials are also noting that the drive-thru testing site in Steinbach will now be open on Saturdays for the rest of the month from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. People are told to call 204-346-7016 to book an appointment.

This is a developing story. More details to come.