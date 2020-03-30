WINNIPEG -- The province has announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases to 96.

Health officials say investigations are underway to determine additional details and to confirm the possible exposure of the new cases.

The province says case data, including information about locations where people may have come into contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, will be updated on its website.

“We do not release personal health information about individual cases unless there is a public health reason to do so,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer.

According to health officials, four people are currently in hospital, including one person in intensive care.

The total number of deaths reported in Manitoba related to the virus remains at one. Two people have recovered from COVID-19 in Manitoba so far.

Dr. Roussin reiterated Monday the importance of following physical distancing and self-isolation recommendations put out by health officals.

“This is an important strategy in trying to interrupt the transition of this virus,” said Roussin.

“Stay home if you can. If you must go out, please practice social distancing at all times. Wash your hands. Keep two metres from other people. Stay home if you’re sick.”

Monday, the province announced a new public health order, set to come into effect on April 1, which will require non-critical businesses to close until April 14.

COVID-19 TESTING IN MANITOBA

Health officials say Winnipeg’s Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 1,430 COVID-19 tests over the weekend. As of March 30, over 8,500 tests have been performed at the lab.

A new drive-thru community testing site opened in Dauphin Monday at the Public Insurance Service Centre and another site opened in Pine Falls at École Powerview School.

There are a total of 16 community testing sites across Manitoba. The province said it plans to open more testing sites in the coming days.

Dr. Roussin noted that the testing sites don’t pose any rink to the public. “Remember that this virus is spread through close prolonged contact, coming within one to two metres of an infected individual,” said Dr. Roussin.

“Certainly at these sites are professionals who are performing the assessments and testing in that range, with appropriate protective equipment.”

Health officials are reminding Manitobans that these sites are not walk-in clinics and referral is needed.