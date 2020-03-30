WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has issued a new public health order, to come into effect April 1, which will require all non-critical businesses to close until April 14.

“These decisions are not easy ones, but they must be made during this global pandemic to protect the health and safety of all Manitobans,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“These new orders will ensure critical services are available while taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

The new public health order includes several restrictions:

Public gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people indoors or outdoors,

All restaurants and other commercial facilities that serve food are prohibited from serving food in their premises, preventing eat-in dining at all facilities,

Restaurants and other facilities can still serve food for takeout or delivery,

All businesses that aren’t listed as critical services must close between April 1 and April 14, this does not prevent businesses from operating on a remote basis,

The order does not restrict delivery of services by the federal or provincial government, or a municipality,

The order does not affect institutions, agencies and other service providers who provide health-care services,

Transit services, taxis and other private vehicles for hire can continue to operate while following physical distancing guideline.

Grocery stores, liquor stores, cannabis stores and gas stations are listed as critical services, according to the order.

The new public health order repeals previous orders, said Dr. Brent Roussin, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer.

“We are seeing what is happening in other jurisdictions, and the time to act is now. We must continue to adapt to the situation and change our day-to-day lives to prevent unnecessary illness and further tragedies in Manitoba,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

“These measures will help us reduce the risk and protect all Manitobans during the ongoing pandemic.”

The Premier noted that the state of emergency declared by the province on March 20 remains in effect.

The full list of impacted businesses can be found below.