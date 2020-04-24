WINNIPEG -- The Province has announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba bringing the total number of cases in the province to 263.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement during a news conference at the Manitoba Legislature Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 related death in the province remains at six. Seven people are currently in hospital due to the virus, including three in intensive care.

Health officials say there are currently 61 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 196 people have recovered from the virus.

The province said 786 COVID-19 tests were performed at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory on Thursday.

A total of 22,172 COVID-19 tests have been done in Manitoba so far.

This is a developing story. More to come.