WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have announced there are three new cases of COVID-19 in the province. This brings the total in Manitoba to 253.

The announcement was made at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief medical health officer, said there are no new deaths related to the disease, keeping the total at five.

Seven people are currently in hospital, four of which are in intensive care.

Roussin said 140 people have been listed as recovered while 108 are considered active cases.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 340 tests on Friday, bringing the total to 19,193 tests since early February.

Roussin is reminding people to continue to stay home as much as possible so the province can continue to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This is a breaking story. More details to come.