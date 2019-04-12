

The provincial government is investing up to $3.1 million in services that support newcomers to Canada, the education and training minister announced Friday.

“Our strategic investments will improve the settlement, language, employment and community supports newcomers that need as soon as they arrive in Manitoba to put them on a path to success,” said minister Kelvin Goertzen in a release.

The government is reinvesting revenue generated by Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program application fees into 17 organizations across the province.

In 2016, the province tacked a $500 fee on to applications to the skilled worker stream of the provincial nominee program, which caused an uproar among the newcomer community.

The province is entering into agreements with 17 agencies that include Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council – Welcome Place in Winnipeg and Eastman Immigrant Services in Steinbach, Man.

The province plans to direct the funds to service providers in four key areas including settlement and integration hubs in Winnipeg, rural service hubs, support for clients who are high-risk or face multiple barriers, and community partnerships.