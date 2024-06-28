Province giving funds for daycare playground at Winnipeg synagogue

Congregation Shaarey Zedek’s childcare centre is getting a boost from the province for an outdoor space.

On Friday, Manitoba announced it’s giving $60,000 for a playground at the synagogue’s new childcare centre.

“Our government is committed to supporting childcare facilities to provide the best possible care for our children, while helping them learn and keeping them safe,” Municipal and Northern Relations Ian Bushie said in a media release.

That will allow Shaarey Zedek to purchase play structures, toys, and furniture for the playground.

Shaarey Zedek says it's grateful to River Heights MLA Mike Moroz and Tamar Barr, the synagogue's engagement and education director, for securing the grant.

The 32-childcare-space centre, which is currently under construction, is part of a $16-million revamp at the synagogue.