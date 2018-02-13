Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says the Pallister Government is not paying its bills for the second phase of rapid transit.

Bowman says the money is overdue and says the province has delayed payment because it wants to renegotiate the deal.

The $467 million project is cost shared between all three levels of government.

The mayor says the new terms requested would be bad for Winnipeg taxpayers.

Bowman says the execution deal over BRT, signed by the current provincial government with the city, is a legal agreement made in good faith.

The mayor, a lawyer by trade, was asked if this could go to court. Bowman says the city is not there yet.