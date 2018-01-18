

CTV Winnipeg





A goal to have more female engineers in the field, could lead to change right here at home, thanks to a new initiative.

It's called "Engineering Changes Lives" and it kicked off Wednesday night.

The aim is to get 30 per cent, of newly licensed engineers in Manitoba to be women by the year 2030.

Manitoba’s status of women minister said there's an urgent need for women and diversity in the sector.

“Here in Manitoba women represent a mere 15.1% of new engineers, and 9% of all registered engineers in our province," said minister Rochelle Squires.

Squires said research shows that women are under-represented in science, technology, engineering and math sector known as stem both for jobs, and study.

The goal for 2030 was created by Engineers Canada.