

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government is spending nearly $16 million on specialized medical equipment for facilities across the province, according to a news release.

The equipment will be installed at healthcare facilities in Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage La Prairie.

“We are investing in the replacement of aging equipment to ensure reliable services, which helps reduce waits for Manitobans,” said Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Health Seniors and Active Living, in the news release.

“This new equipment will ensure safe and efficient diagnostic services for patients and the health-care staff operating this equipment.”

The equipment includes:

General duty x-ray equipment for the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg and St. Boniface Hospital;

Automated medication packagers at Seven Oaks General and Victoria General hospitals;

A digital radiography suite and a vascular angiography suite at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg;

Echocardiography equipment and an ultrasound machine at the Brandon Regional Health Centre;

A computed tomography (CT) scanner at Portage District General Hospital;

A CT simulator and linear accelerator at CancerCare Manitoba.

According to Goertzen, the tendering process for the purchase and installation of the equipment will begin soon.