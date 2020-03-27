WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has launched a new program aimed at helping Manitobans address anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a Friday morning news conference, Premier Brian Pallister and Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced a $4.5 million initiative to launch an online therapy program to help Manitobans dealing with anxiety.

The province is partnering with Morneau Shepell to launch the program, which is expected to launch in the next two weeks.

The service will be available for those 16 and over.

This is a developing story. More details to come