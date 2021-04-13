WINNIPEG -- The winter storm that is hitting Manitoba means some changes are being made to fire restrictions.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service said on Tuesday that the recent weather means the province is lifting all fire and travel restrictions in southwest Manitoba.

The lifted restrictions are for areas including Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Spruce Woods Provincial Forest and surrounding Crown land, the Criddle/Vane Homestead, Turtle Mountain and William Lake provincial parks.

Even though the restrictions have been lifted, people are being reminded that municipal restrictions might still be in place and must be followed.

The province is also reminded ATV riders to stay on developed trails and make sure their vehicle has a working spark arrestor and this will help ensure fires aren't started.

Restrictions are normally put in place to help limit the chance of a wildfire.

If a wildfire is ever spotted, people are told to call 911.