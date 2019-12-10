WINNIPEG -- The province is looking for public input on its plans to turn Winnipeg’s south Perimeter Highway into a freeway.

The province invited Manitobans to a free public information session on Tuesday evening in order to hear feedback on its long-term vision for a safer south Perimeter Highway.

The design to upgrade the highway to a six-lane modern freeway began in 2018. The province said the design would get rid of level crossings and intersections, opting instead for interchanges and overpasses, with railway crossings running under the road.

“Our government’s first priority is the safety of Manitobans on our roads,” Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said in a provincial news release. “Thousands of vehicles drive the South Perimeter every day and many access this portion of road through uncontrolled intersections. We need to do substantive work to address safety and operational problems.”

The province has reached the third and final stage of the public engagement process.

In addition to the session on Tuesday, the province has scheduled two more sessions on Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the South Winnipeg Community Centre located at 666 Silverstone Ave., and on Dec. 12 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Oak Bluff Recreation Club, located at 101-123 MacDonald Rd. in Oak Bluff.

Following the public engagement, the province will finalize a design.