WINNIPEG -- As Manitoba moves closer to flood season, the provincial government is listing methods on how to sandbag safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This spring, we are potentially facing the unique challenge of fighting a high water event while at the same time slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Ron Schuler, Minister of Infrastructure, in a news release. “We are rising to that challenge and have developed a creative and innovative solution to ensure sandbagging will be undertaken while keeping Manitobans safe.‎”

The province has outlined a process for sandbag production, the construction of two types of sandbag dikes and the installation of water-filled barriers.

The entire list of processes can be found on the government's website.

The government is also suggesting precautions be taken during procedures including:

Social distancing with a minimum of six feet or two metres;

Availability of adequate hand-washing and washroom facilities;

Regular disinfecting of surfaces;

Alteration of work methods;

Use of appropriate personal protective equipment;

Assurance sick workers self-isolate for 14 days; and

Preparation for a number of workers to be sick at the same time.

Specific cleaning duties may be assigned to keep common surfaces, tools, and facilities cleaned regularly.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, all Manitobans have a role to play in slowing its spread and minimizing its impact on the health-care system as well as in communities across the province,” said Schuler. “We will work together to ensure everyone involved stays safe.”