Province recommends safe sandbag methods for flood prep
Sandbags along the Red River in Winnipeg on March 30, 2017. (Photo: Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- As Manitoba moves closer to flood season, the provincial government is listing methods on how to sandbag safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This spring, we are potentially facing the unique challenge of fighting a high water event while at the same time slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Ron Schuler, Minister of Infrastructure, in a news release. “We are rising to that challenge and have developed a creative and innovative solution to ensure sandbagging will be undertaken while keeping Manitobans safe.”
The province has outlined a process for sandbag production, the construction of two types of sandbag dikes and the installation of water-filled barriers.
The entire list of processes can be found on the government's website.
The government is also suggesting precautions be taken during procedures including:
- Social distancing with a minimum of six feet or two metres;
- Availability of adequate hand-washing and washroom facilities;
- Regular disinfecting of surfaces;
- Alteration of work methods;
- Use of appropriate personal protective equipment;
- Assurance sick workers self-isolate for 14 days; and
- Preparation for a number of workers to be sick at the same time.
Specific cleaning duties may be assigned to keep common surfaces, tools, and facilities cleaned regularly.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, all Manitobans have a role to play in slowing its spread and minimizing its impact on the health-care system as well as in communities across the province,” said Schuler. “We will work together to ensure everyone involved stays safe.”