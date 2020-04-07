WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is looking to build additional hospitals in parts of the province to assist in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

A request for proposals, published on April 3 by Manitoba Finance, is seeking companies interested in building more hospitals in three areas of the province.

“Manitoba is proactively considering low-acuity alternatives for hospitals to be prepared for all potential scenarios as Manitoba plans their response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the request for proposals read.

The proposal is seeking up to four facilities in Winnipeg, with each being able to hold up to 120 people. For Brandon, a maximum of two facilities that could hold a maximum of 120 people is being sought, and two facilities that can hold a maximum of 60 people are being sought for Thompson.

Bids on the proposal will be accepted until April 13.

As of Monday, the province has reported 204 cases of COVID-19, along with two deaths. The province says 11 people have been hospitalized, with seven in intensive care, while 17 people have recovered from the virus.