The provincial government is dishing out $15,000 to help Manitobans attend a national conference for victims of impaired driving.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced Friday that the funding will help Manitobans attend a conference hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada in Toronto this weekend.

“Every year, MADD Canada brings victims and survivors of impaired driving together from across the country to share their experiences and honour those who have been killed or injured by impaired driving,” said Cullen in a release.

The conference will include a variety of workshops, covering topics like victim and survivor rights in Canada, care for the caregiver and coping with anger. There will also be a candlelight vigil.

“MADD Canada’s National Conference for Victims of Impaired Driving provides victims with a safe and supportive environment where they find fellowship, understanding and range of information and resources to help them on their journeys of recovery,” said Steve Sullivan, Director of victim services for MADD Canada.

Last year, changes were made to the province’s highway traffic act to combat drunk driving in Manitoba.

According to MADD Canada, an average of four people are killed per day in crashes involving drugs and/ or alcohol and about 60,000 Canadians are injured every year.