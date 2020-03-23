WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to update the province on the status of COVID-19 Monday morning.

The briefing begins at 11 a.m., and CTV News Winnipeg will live stream the full address on our website.

As of Sunday evening, Manitoba has reported 20 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 11 have been confirmed positive, while the remaining nine are listed as probable.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, told Manitobans on Thursday to cancel or postpone their travel plans outside of the province in an attempt to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The province has been under a 30-day state of emergency since Friday.