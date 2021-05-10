WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is warning the public about a number of possible COVID-19 exposures on flights and buses during the month of May.

Seven different flights had possible exposures:

Flair Airlines F8311, Vancouver to Winnipeg, May 2, rows 15-21

Flair Airlines F8312, Toronto to Winnipeg, May 2, rows 1-7

Air Canada AC266, Winnipeg to Toronto, May 5, rows 27-33

Air Canada AC8618, Vancouver to Winnipeg, May 2, rows 18-23

WestJet WJA269, Calgary to Winnipeg, May 5, rows 12-18

WestJet WS475, Toronto to Winnipeg, May 2, rows 1-3

Ethiopian Airlines ET553, Toronto to Addis Abbada, Ethiopia, May 8, rows 16-21

There were also a number of exposures on Winnipeg Transit:

#662: May 3, from Baylor Ave. and Mount Allison Bay to Dafoe Rd. and Faculty of Agriculture, noon to 12:15 p.m.

Blue Line: May 4, from Pembina Hwy. and Newdale Ave. to Southwest Transit Way and Plaza Dr., 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Blue Line: May 4, from Southwest Transit Way and Plaza Dr. to Pembina Hwy. and Kirkbridge Dr., 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

#10: May 4, from Rue Deschambault and Rue Des Meurons to Portage Ave. and Garry St., 8 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.

#60: May 4, from Portage Ave. and Garry St. to Victoria Hospital, 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Blue Line: May 3 - 6, from Pembina Hwy. at Newdale Ave. to Osborne Station, 7:37 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

Blue Line: May 3 - 6, from Osborne Station to Pembina Hwy. at Newdale Ave., 4:50 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

#671: May 3, from 2505 Waverly Street to Polo Park, noon to 12:15 p.m.

#78: May 3, from Polo Park to the University of Manitoba, 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

#78: May 3, from the University of Manitoba to Polo Park, 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

#671: May 3, from Polo Park to 2505 Waverly Street, 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

#671: May 5, from 2505 Waverly Street to Pembina Hwy. and Dalhousie Dr., noon to 12:15 p.m.

#671: May 5, from Pembina Hwy. and Dalhousie Dr. to 2505 Waverly Street, 1:30 to 2 p.m.

#55: April 30, from Fernwood Ave. at St. Anne’s Rd. to Bell MTS Centre, 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

#55: May 1, from Bell MTS Centre to Fernwood Ave. at St. Anne’s Rd., 7 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

#55: May 2, from Fernwood Ave. at St. Anne’s Road to Bell MTS Centre, 2:20 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

#55: May 2, from Bell MTS Centre to Fernwood Ave. at St. Anne’s Rd., 11:35 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

#55: May 3, from Fernwood Ave. at St. Anne’s Road to Bell MTS Centre, 10:20 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

#55: May 4, from Bell MTS Centre to Fernwood Ave. at St. Anne’s Rd., 7 a.m. to 7:20 a.m.

A full list of all the potential exposures can be found online.

According to the province, you do not need to self-isolate if you were exposed on any of these bus routes, but you should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any symptoms arise.

All airline passengers coming into Manitoba are required to self-isolate for 14 days.