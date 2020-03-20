WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning all Manitobans of recent flights that had confirmed cases of COVID-19 on them, and those cases were showing symptoms at the time of travel.

The government has posted a list of all affected flights, even ones that flew just in Canada.

If anyone was on these flights in the affected seats, they are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

If anyone was on the flight but not in the affected seats, they are being told to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if any symptoms develop.

The government is also reminding people if they were on an international flight after March 15, they should self-isolate for 14-days.

The affected flights are:

AIR CANADA

• Flight AC 0004 – March 3, Tokyo Narita to Vancouver International Airport – Seats 36-43;

• Flight AC 8622 – March 3, Vancouver International Airport to Winnipeg International Airport – Seat info not provided;

• Flight AC 8426 – March 6, Kamloops to Calgary International Airport – Seats 1 to 4;

• Flight AC 8336 – March 6, Calgary International Airport to Winnipeg International Airport – Seats 16 to 22;

• Flight AC 0064 – March 8, Incheon to Vancouver International Airport – Seats 30-36;

• Flight AC 8624 – March 8, Vancouver International Airport to Winnipeg International Airport – Seats 24 to 29.

ALL NIPPON

· Flight NH 0820 – March 3, Manila to Tokyo Narita – Seat info not provided.

KLM

• Flight KL 1692 – March 11, Lisbon to Amsterdam – Seats 14 to 20;

• Flight KL 0681 – March 11, Amsterdam to Vancouver International Airport – Seats 15 to 21.

PHILIPPINE AIR LINES

· Flight PR 466 – March 8, Manila to Incheon – Seats 48 to 54.

WESTJET

• Flight WS 122 – March 12, Vancouver International Airport to Calgary International Airport – Seats 4 to 10;

• Flight WS 530 – March 12, Calgary International Airport to Calgary International Airport – Seats 5 to 11.