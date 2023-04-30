Provincial government contributing millions for Grace Hospital ICU expansion, more beds

More beds will be available in the intensive care unit at Grace Hospital.

The provincial government announced Sunday it is contributing $30 million to the Grace Hospital Foundation's campaign, which will bring up to 20 more beds to the ICU.

"This expansion project will ensure the Grace Hospital – and its dedicated health-care professionals – can continue to provide the highest standard of care to more Manitobans," Premier Heather Stefanson said in a news release Sunday.

Currently, the hospital has 251 beds, 10 of which are in the ICU. The new beds will be part of the ICU's expansion and renovation.

"We applaud the Manitoba government's commitment and the participation and the participation of the Grace Hospital Foundation to fund the expansion and modernization of the Grace ICU – which will help strengthen the services provided at the Grace Hospital, for all Winnipeg residents, and benefit our health-care system in Manitoba," said Mike Nader, the president and CEO, of the Winnipeg Regional Health Care Authority.

The expansion will see 33,000 square feet added to the ICU, making that area of the hospital more modern.

"This announcement is the next major step in the transformation of the Grace into a true acuter care center, and the benefits of this investment will support the health of Manitobans for years to come. It will save lives," said Jeff Coleman, the chair of the Grace Hospital Foundation.

The province said design work for the expansion will begin soon and construction is expected to start in the summer of 2024.