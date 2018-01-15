Uber and Lyft might not be rolling into Winnipeg, for now.

The Public Utilities Board has approved Manitoba Public Insurance’s rates for companies like Uber and Lyft.

The model will see ride sharing drivers pay an add on to their insurance based on how many time bands they select during the day.

MPI has said this system is flexible and prevents other vehicle classes from subsidizing ride sharing vehicles.

Uber has said it’s opposed to the plan and won’t come to Winnipeg under this model, citing compliance and coverage issues. Instead, Uber wants a blanket insurance policy. Lyft has also raised concerns.

The order is not permanent. The PUB wants to revisit the issue next year once data is collected calling this an interim decision. It also wants the province to review minimum standards and licensing requirements for vehicles for hire.