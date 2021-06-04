WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are currently on scene in the city’s Downtown area following a weapons-related call.

Officers are on scene in the 400 block of Kennedy Street. Police ask people to avoid this area.

Cindy Adams, who lives in a nearby building, told CTV News Winnipeg she was walking down the street Friday morning when she saw all the police cars.

“We’re not sure exactly what’s going on, but we kind of have an idea,” she said.

She said there has been a lot of crime in the neighbourhood as of late.

“We’ve lived here for many, many years and we’re actually thinking of moving out of the area, because it’s just getting too bad,” Adams said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.